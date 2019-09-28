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Natural Remedies & Nutrition : Green Tea Benefits
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140 views • September 28, 2019
Green tea benefits the body because it is a powerful antioxidant that helps to protect the cells from disease, but green tea also helps boost the metabolism and burn calories. Reap the benefits of green tea with health advice from a professional wellness consultant in this free video on natural remedies.
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