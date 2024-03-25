The Remnant Church | WATCH LIVE | 03.21.24 | Featuring Guest Pastor Marty Grisham of LoudMouthPrayer.com

UPDATE #1 - 2024 Solar Eclipse & Red Heifers In Israel | Explaining the 2024 Solar Eclipse, Red Heifers In Israel, BRICS, De-Dollarization, Central Bank Digital Currencies, Skynet, the Surveillance Under the Skin Agenda & More (Get Out Your Bibles!)

WATCH - https://rumble.com/v4koyhu-2024-solar-eclipse-and-red-heifers-in-israel-.html

UPDATE #2 - Artificial Intelligence | Virtual Spouses? "By 2030 , It Will Be Commonplace for Humans to Have AIs As Significant Others." - Forbes (3/10/24) | "People Having Relationships w/ Virtual Spouses." - Yuval Noah Harari - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v4kgam0-artificial-intelligence-virtual-spouses-by-2030-it.html





UPDATE #3 - 119 Biblical Prophecies Being Fulfilled Simultaneously - READ - https://timetofreeamerica.com/alex





UPDATE #4 - Tim Tebow | It's Tebow Time In Tulsa-Rulsalem!!! Join Tim Tebow At Clay Clark's 2-Day Interactive Thrivetime Business Conference Lineup In Tulsa-Rusalem (June 27-28) | 300 Tickets Available | Request Tickets At ThrivetimeShow.com - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v4h9c1n-tim-tebow-its-tebow-time-in-tulsa-rulsalem.html





******************************************

The Real Remnant Church:

https://TheRealRemnantChurch.com/

Attend www.TheRealRemnantChurch.com Every Thursday Night In Tulsa, Oklahoma at 6:30 PM!!!

Where?

REMNANT CHURCH:

3920 West 91st Street South, Tulsa, OK 74132

804-230-5950