Part 4 - All-Cause Excess Mortality in Canada & 5G Radiation As The Cause of ALL CV Injuries & Deaths!

SummaryDuring the meeting, Dr. Robert Young and Anders Brunstad discussed the correlation between the rollout of 5G in Canada and all-cause mortality. Brunstad presented data showing a spike in excess mortality in metro provinces during the 5G rollout, while rural provinces had no such spike. They both agreed that the major contributing factor to excess mortality was not from vaccines, but from EMF radiation exposure. Brunstad also presented his research on the three primary telecom companies in Canada and their 5G launches in different cities, as well as a comprehensive analysis of excess mortality in Canada, US, Switzerland, and Norway over a three-year period. The presentation included detailed data and charts, as well as scientific literature and references to support the findings. Overall, the analysis provides valuable insights into the potential health risks associated with 5G technology.

Chapters & Topics

Chapter descriptions

All-Cause Mortality in Canada and the Effect of 5G Rollout0:04

All cause excess mortality associated with 5G electromagnetic fields and their effect on the human bio field

Discussion on Telecom Companies and 5G Launches7:08

Launch of 5G networks in Canada

Analysis of Excess Mortality in Canada, US, Switzerland, and Norway10:29

Correlation between the introduction of 5G and excess mortality rates

Excess mortality following the launch of 5G networks

Action Items

Monitor the launch of 5G networks in other provinces and their potential impact on public health.7:08

Make the presentation available on Rumble and other platforms28:16

Key Questions

Where was Telus's 5G network launched in Canada?8:31

What factors contributed to excess mortality in the metro provinces of Canada in 2020?22:13

