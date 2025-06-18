BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
How J.P. Morgan & Carnegie Rigged America – The Robber Baron Blueprint
Crrow777 Radio
Crrow777 Radio
19 views • 17 hours ago

Modern systems didn’t simply collapse. They were designed to fail. The blueprint for control didn’t end with Rockefeller or Vanderbilt. It was only the beginning. In Episode 632, we pick up with J.P. Morgan and Andrew Carnegie, two men who helped cement the architecture of control that still defines the modern world. From financial panics to steel empires, we trace how systems were quietly engineered to undermine freedom and centralize authority. But this isn’t just about history. It’s about cycles. We examine how the digital age was planned long before it arrived, and why consciousness is rising at exactly the right time. As deception unravels and vibrational realities begin to shift, those with eyes to see will be called to realign with natural law. The old world is cracking. What comes next depends on how many of us remember who we are.


Crrow777 Episode 632 with Jason Lindgren has been released!


Keywords
historymonopolysteelbaronjp morgancarnegierobber
