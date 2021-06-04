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A Special Message: How to Give Glory to God
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For all of human history, the brightest philosophical minds have pondered the answer to the most important question of our existence: what is the meaning of life?
For the Christian there is a simple answer: God made us for His glory. On today’s program, Zach has an important message explaining the purpose of God’s creation, and the ways that we can give glory to our creator.
Make sure you tune in till the end of today’s episode to see Zach’s very special guest!
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If you would like to donate, just follow this link: https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/ and hit the bright orange “Donate” button!
Or you can text GIVE to (855) 796-1005
You can also give by sending your donations in the mail to:
IGBY International Ministries
PO Box 797
Decatur, IL 62525
Thank you for your continued support, and please pray about standing with us as we go forward into the next step of this ministry.
For the Christian there is a simple answer: God made us for His glory. On today’s program, Zach has an important message explaining the purpose of God’s creation, and the ways that we can give glory to our creator.
Make sure you tune in till the end of today’s episode to see Zach’s very special guest!
**********
If you would like to donate, just follow this link: https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/ and hit the bright orange “Donate” button!
Or you can text GIVE to (855) 796-1005
You can also give by sending your donations in the mail to:
IGBY International Ministries
PO Box 797
Decatur, IL 62525
Thank you for your continued support, and please pray about standing with us as we go forward into the next step of this ministry.
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