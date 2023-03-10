This Could Be the Future of Plastic Waste Management

Have you ever wondered about the future of recycling? ♻️

Some experts are looking towards microbes for a solution.

In this video, Chris Rinke, an ARC Future Fellow and Senior Lecturer at the Australian Centre for Ecogenomics (ACE), University of Queeensland, Australia, discusses the possible future his research can create for waste management!

Chris believes that we can create a sustainable approach to waste management in the future through the development of plastic-eating microbes. 🙌

Click https://researchers.uq.edu.au/researcher/11449 to learn more about Dr. Rinke and his work!

Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C