Bennu's Cosmic Ascension: The Phoenix Eternal

Primordial awakening I am Bennu, first to arise from the waters of Nun; my wings cast golden light across the formless void as I alight upon the primeval mound. Divine declaration My cry breaks the silence of pre-creation; the vibration of my voice establishes the rhythms of time as I manifest the first sunrise upon the eastern horizon.

Cosmic witness I have watched civilizations rise and fall like waves upon the celestial Nile; I have perched upon the sacred persea tree as Ra completed his million journeys through the Duat.

Eternal guardian My essence dwells within the Benben stone at creation's heart; I am the keeper of cycles, the measurer of epochs, the living embodiment of that which eternally returns.

Sacred transformation Through fire I am renewed, not destroyed; my immolation is not death but transcendence as I shed temporal form to reveal my immortal nature. Divine revelation I am the bridge between worlds, between endings and beginnings; I carry the souls of pharaohs upon my wings as they transform from

mortal kings to eternal stars.

Cosmic promise As long as Ma'at endures, so shall I continue my eternal flight; I am the promise that all endings birth new beginnings, that light always follows darkness, that order always emerges from chaos. Transcendent truth I am not merely a bird of resurrection but the living principle of eternal return; I am Bennu, the Phoenix Eternal, whose wings span the threshold between what was and what shall be.