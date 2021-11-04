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Despite Lack of Data, FDA Panel OK’s Covid Shot for Kids
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31 views • November 04, 2021
“We are never going to learn how safe a vaccine is until we start giving it. That's just the way it goes.” Those were the words of an FDA advisor and voting member who greenlit the experimental shot for kids.
POSTED: November 1, 2021
https://www.brighteon.com/de00d56f-337b-4d90-8caa-b53d7aecd330
POSTED: November 1, 2021
https://www.brighteon.com/de00d56f-337b-4d90-8caa-b53d7aecd330
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