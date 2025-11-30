BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
If somebody blames us for something, what I say is, why don't you look at yourselves. You will see yourselves in the mirror, not us - June 2021, NBC interview clip, Throwback
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1 day ago

If somebody blames us for something, what I say is, why don't you look at yourselves You will see yourselves in the mirror, not us - June 2021, NBC interview clip.

❗️Reporter: "We are running out of time!"

💪🇷🇺Putin - "I control the time here so don't worry about time."

@AussieCossack

Adding: 

  • Trevor Reed's detention: Reed was arrested in Moscow in 2019 and later sentenced to nine years in prison for allegedly assaulting two police officers. The U.S. considered him wrongfully detained.
  • The prisoner exchange: In April 2022, the U.S. and Russia conducted a prisoner swap. Reed was traded for Konstantin Yaroshenko, a Russian pilot serving a 20-year sentence in the U.S. for cocaine smuggling conspiracy.
  • Putin's role: As the President of Russia, Putin was the ultimate authority behind the decision to release Reed as part of the prisoner exchange.
  • Post-release events: After his release, Reed returned to the United States and later joined the fight in Ukraine, where he was injured by shrapnel and recovered, in a landmine explosion in 2023. 

Links about this interview:

Putin dismisses criticism of hacking and internal crackdowns ahead of Biden summit

https://www.nbcnews.com/news/world/putin-talks-hacking-navalny-capitol-riot-ahead-biden-summit-n1270640?

In interview ahead of Biden meeting, Putin called a US Marine veteran imprisoned in Russia a 'drunk' who 'got himself s---faced'

https://www.businessinsider.com/putin-calls-imprisoned-former-marine-trevor-reed-drunk-2021-6

politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
