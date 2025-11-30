If somebody blames us for something, what I say is, why don't you look at yourselves. You will see yourselves in the mirror, not us - June 2021, NBC interview clip, Throwback

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
If somebody blames us for something, what I say is, why don't you look at yourselves You will see yourselves in the mirror, not us - June 2021, NBC interview clip.
❗️Reporter: "We are running out of time!"
💪🇷🇺Putin - "I control the time here so don't worry about time."
- Trevor Reed's detention: Reed was arrested in Moscow in 2019 and later sentenced to nine years in prison for allegedly assaulting two police officers. The U.S. considered him wrongfully detained.
- The prisoner exchange: In April 2022, the U.S. and Russia conducted a prisoner swap. Reed was traded for Konstantin Yaroshenko, a Russian pilot serving a 20-year sentence in the U.S. for cocaine smuggling conspiracy.
- Putin's role: As the President of Russia, Putin was the ultimate authority behind the decision to release Reed as part of the prisoner exchange.
- Post-release events: After his release, Reed returned to the United States and later joined the fight in Ukraine, where he was injured by shrapnel and recovered, in a landmine explosion in 2023.
Links about this interview:
Putin dismisses criticism of hacking and internal crackdowns ahead of Biden summit
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/world/putin-talks-hacking-navalny-capitol-riot-ahead-biden-summit-n1270640?
In interview ahead of Biden meeting, Putin called a US Marine veteran imprisoned in Russia a 'drunk' who 'got himself s---faced'
https://www.businessinsider.com/putin-calls-imprisoned-former-marine-trevor-reed-drunk-2021-6