Pooky Park (AI-generated 1950s TV commercial for a creepy puppet theme park)
This is an AI-generated 1950s TV commercial for a family theme park called Pooky Park, where customers are chased by giant, somewhat terrifying puppets.
Script: ChatGPT
Images: Midjourney
Voice: ElevenLabs
Video: PikaLabs, Runway
Mirrored - Meme Dream Machine
