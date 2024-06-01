Create New Account
Pooky Park (AI-generated 1950s TV commercial for a creepy puppet theme park)
The Prisoner
This is an AI-generated 1950s TV commercial for a family theme park called Pooky Park, where customers are chased by giant, somewhat terrifying puppets.

Script: ChatGPT

Images: Midjourney

Voice: ElevenLabs

Video: PikaLabs, Runway

Mirrored - Meme Dream Machine

