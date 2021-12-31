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Completely Re-Worked "Clown World" [Shane's Edit]
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30 views • December 31, 2021
Completely Re-Worked "Clown World" [Shane's Edit]
Tom MacDonald - "Clown World"
https://youtu.be/koO35JqBQMI
"Clown World"
https://www.azlyrics.com/lyrics/tommacdonald/clownworld.html
You worry 'bout leavin' a better planet for our kids
How 'bout leavin' better kids for our planet?
Entire generation offended at everything
Gettin' mad that a human thinks all lives matter
We don't need Black or White, or left or right
All we need is common sense, we need balance
We're all in the same boat, why you tryna make holes?
If they sink, we sink, this is madness
I'm offended that you're offended by me takin' offence
Trump can't build a wall, why does your house have a fence?
I believe in two genders, I'm not mad at the rest
I'm just confused when a dude has a beard and some breasts
We won't always agree, nope
I don't hate all police, nope
I don't think that the system's racist
I just think the system hates people
I think fighting violence with more violence is what they want
Viruses and riots, people dyin', we won't stay home
Black Lives Matter, All Lives Matter, what's all this division for?
It's modern segregation, this is setting up a civil war
Burn this circus down 'cause the world is full of clowns
They're all stupid and they're proud, painted smiles on they mouths
I don't hang with bozos, homie, I can't be around you
Anyone who knows me knows my feet don't fit in clown shoes
When I was a child, the only races that we hated
Were the ones that we ran and didn't win
Then we stopped playin' with each other, started hatin' on each other
Started noticin' the colour of our skin
Christians and Atheists, immigrants, patriots
We love the country, but we are not savin' it
Wages don't raise to the rate of inflation
And half of the country hates all of the nation, it's
Funny that we think the world owes us somethin'
All the phones got smart, but the people so dumb
We care more about the likes on a selfie than our moms
And the only time we ever speak the truth's when we're drunk
We won't always agree, nope
I don't hate all police, nope
Your thoughts and opinions ain't facts
And they are not defining my reality, nope
I think picking sides divides, it's probably what has got us here
United States is great regardless, that's what we 've forgotten here
Black Lives Matter, All Lives Matter, what's all this division for?
It's modern segrega tion, this is setting up a civil war
Burn this circus down 'cause the world is full of clowns
They're all stupid and they're proud, painted smiles on they mouths
I don't hang with bozos, homie, I can't be around you
Anyone who knows me knows my feet don't fit in clown shoes
They tell you, "Be yourself", and then they judge you on the internet
'Til everybody hates you for it
If Jesus was alive, I swear to God that y'all would cancel him
'Cause lately bein' negative's the real new normal, ya
If you're thick, you're fat, you're rich, you're bad
You're poor, you're Black, you're White, you're wack, they lie, it's facts
My generation needs a bunch of free condoms
'Cause common sense ain't that common
This is what they wanted, this is how they planned it
This is to control everyone on the planet
Then we put each other in caskets, protest in panic
And they take advantage to manage the damage
We won't always agree, nope
Freedom doesn't come free, nope
There was people fighting, dyin' overseas
So that you could have freedom and be home
I think the elites are real, but they ain't drinkin' babies' blood
They're creating chaos so they have somethin' to save you from
Black Lives Matter, All Lives Matter, what's all this division for?
It's modern segregation, this is setting up a civil war
Burn this circus down 'cause the world is full of clowns
They're all stupid and they're proud, painted smiles on they mouths
I don't hang with bozos, homie, I can't be around you
Anyone who knows me knows my feet don't fit in clown shoes
Tom MacDonald - "Clown World"
https://youtu.be/koO35JqBQMI
"Clown World"
https://www.azlyrics.com/lyrics/tommacdonald/clownworld.html
You worry 'bout leavin' a better planet for our kids
How 'bout leavin' better kids for our planet?
Entire generation offended at everything
Gettin' mad that a human thinks all lives matter
We don't need Black or White, or left or right
All we need is common sense, we need balance
We're all in the same boat, why you tryna make holes?
If they sink, we sink, this is madness
I'm offended that you're offended by me takin' offence
Trump can't build a wall, why does your house have a fence?
I believe in two genders, I'm not mad at the rest
I'm just confused when a dude has a beard and some breasts
We won't always agree, nope
I don't hate all police, nope
I don't think that the system's racist
I just think the system hates people
I think fighting violence with more violence is what they want
Viruses and riots, people dyin', we won't stay home
Black Lives Matter, All Lives Matter, what's all this division for?
It's modern segregation, this is setting up a civil war
Burn this circus down 'cause the world is full of clowns
They're all stupid and they're proud, painted smiles on they mouths
I don't hang with bozos, homie, I can't be around you
Anyone who knows me knows my feet don't fit in clown shoes
When I was a child, the only races that we hated
Were the ones that we ran and didn't win
Then we stopped playin' with each other, started hatin' on each other
Started noticin' the colour of our skin
Christians and Atheists, immigrants, patriots
We love the country, but we are not savin' it
Wages don't raise to the rate of inflation
And half of the country hates all of the nation, it's
Funny that we think the world owes us somethin'
All the phones got smart, but the people so dumb
We care more about the likes on a selfie than our moms
And the only time we ever speak the truth's when we're drunk
We won't always agree, nope
I don't hate all police, nope
Your thoughts and opinions ain't facts
And they are not defining my reality, nope
I think picking sides divides, it's probably what has got us here
United States is great regardless, that's what we 've forgotten here
Black Lives Matter, All Lives Matter, what's all this division for?
It's modern segrega tion, this is setting up a civil war
Burn this circus down 'cause the world is full of clowns
They're all stupid and they're proud, painted smiles on they mouths
I don't hang with bozos, homie, I can't be around you
Anyone who knows me knows my feet don't fit in clown shoes
They tell you, "Be yourself", and then they judge you on the internet
'Til everybody hates you for it
If Jesus was alive, I swear to God that y'all would cancel him
'Cause lately bein' negative's the real new normal, ya
If you're thick, you're fat, you're rich, you're bad
You're poor, you're Black, you're White, you're wack, they lie, it's facts
My generation needs a bunch of free condoms
'Cause common sense ain't that common
This is what they wanted, this is how they planned it
This is to control everyone on the planet
Then we put each other in caskets, protest in panic
And they take advantage to manage the damage
We won't always agree, nope
Freedom doesn't come free, nope
There was people fighting, dyin' overseas
So that you could have freedom and be home
I think the elites are real, but they ain't drinkin' babies' blood
They're creating chaos so they have somethin' to save you from
Black Lives Matter, All Lives Matter, what's all this division for?
It's modern segregation, this is setting up a civil war
Burn this circus down 'cause the world is full of clowns
They're all stupid and they're proud, painted smiles on they mouths
I don't hang with bozos, homie, I can't be around you
Anyone who knows me knows my feet don't fit in clown shoes
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