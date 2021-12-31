⁣⁣Completely Re-Worked "Clown World" [Shane's Edit]Tom MacDonald - "Clown World""Clown World"You worry 'bout leavin' a better planet for our kidsHow 'bout leavin' better kids for our planet?Entire generation offended at everythingGettin' mad that a human thinks all lives matterWe don't need Black or White, or left or rightAll we need is common sense, we need balanceWe're all in the same boat, why you tryna make holes?If they sink, we sink, this is madnessI'm offended that you're offended by me takin' offenceTrump can't build a wall, why does your house have a fence?I believe in two genders, I'm not mad at the restI'm just confused when a dude has a beard and some breastsWe won't always agree, nopeI don't hate all police, nopeI don't think that the system's racistI just think the system hates peopleI think fighting violence with more violence is what they wantViruses and riots, people dyin', we won't stay homeBlack Lives Matter, All Lives Matter, what's all this division for?It's modern segregation, this is setting up a civil warBurn this circus down 'cause the world is full of clownsThey're all stupid and they're proud, painted smiles on they mouthsI don't hang with bozos, homie, I can't be around youAnyone who knows me knows my feet don't fit in clown shoesWhen I was a child, the only races that we hatedWere the ones that we ran and didn't winThen we stopped playin' with each other, started hatin' on each otherStarted noticin' the colour of our skinChristians and Atheists, immigrants, patriotsWe love the country, but we are not savin' itWages don't raise to the rate of inflationAnd half of the country hates all of the nation, it'sFunny that we think the world owes us somethin'All the phones got smart, but the people so dumbWe care more about the likes on a selfie than our momsAnd the only time we ever speak the truth's when we're drunkWe won't always agree, nopeI don't hate all police, nopeYour thoughts and opinions ain't factsAnd they are not defining my reality, nopeI think picking sides divides, it's probably what has got us hereUnited States is great regardless, that's what we 've forgotten hereBlack Lives Matter, All Lives Matter, what's all this division for?It's modern segrega tion, this is setting up a civil warBurn this circus down 'cause the world is full of clownsThey're all stupid and they're proud, painted smiles on they mouthsI don't hang with bozos, homie, I can't be around youAnyone who knows me knows my feet don't fit in clown shoesThey tell you, "Be yourself", and then they judge you on the internet'Til everybody hates you for itIf Jesus was alive, I swear to God that y'all would cancel him'Cause lately bein' negative's the real new normal, yaIf you're thick, you're fat, you're rich, you're badYou're poor, you're Black, you're White, you're wack, they lie, it's factsMy generation needs a bunch of free condoms'Cause common sense ain't that commonThis is what they wanted, this is how they planned itThis is to control everyone on the planetThen we put each other in caskets, protest in panicAnd they take advantage to manage the damageWe won't always agree, nopeFreedom doesn't come free, nopeThere was people fighting, dyin' overseasSo that you could have freedom and be homeI think the elites are real, but they ain't drinkin' babies' bloodThey're creating chaos so they have somethin' to save you fromBlack Lives Matter, All Lives Matter, what's all this division for?It's modern segregation, this is setting up a civil warBurn this circus down 'cause the world is full of clownsThey're all stupid and they're proud, painted smiles on they mouthsI don't hang with bozos, homie, I can't be around youAnyone who knows me knows my feet don't fit in clown shoes