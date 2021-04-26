Who Wins in these GAMES of WAR??? ~ Sheikh Hamza Yusuf

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Peace to all (Salamu alaykum),



During this blessed month of Ramadan when the Qur'an was revealed from All Mighty God, I hope to begin spreading some of the jewels of Islamic Knowledge, Wisdom, and Sciences among the Brigheton community.



This video details the way the military industrial complex and their financiers benefit from war. By creating war, espeically between believers in God, the satanic financiers win. Let believers in God unite across the world against the satanic evil taking over our planet!



Brighteon is a community of wonderful, thoughtful, and kind believers and non-believers and I am sure that we can all benefit from the wisdom contained in the Islamic knowledge tradition. I am not here to proselytise but rather to help believers and non-believers in the West and around the world gain a better understanding of an often misunderstood tradition.



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