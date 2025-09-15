BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Tribute to Karl
Lightpath
23 followers
76 views • 1 day ago

We are planning to hold a ceremony to remember the passing of a freedom fighter and friend, Karl Longley. This is set for Saturday, 27th September 2025, at 10:30am, in Parliament Gardens (on the north side of Victorian's Parliament House). Any who know Karl, often with his historical New Zealand flag, are welcome to join us. If you have a memory of an interaction with Karl, please feel free to share it. We are thankful for Karl's friendship and wisdom, and his desire for a truly free Australia and New Zealand. We offer our sincere condolences to Karl's family. His legacy will live on. 

Keywords
new zealandaustraliaceremonymemorykarllegacyfriendfreedom fighterpassingparliament housecondolencestruly free
