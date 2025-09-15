Tribute to Karl

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
We are planning to hold a ceremony to remember the passing of a freedom fighter and friend, Karl Longley. This is set for Saturday, 27th September 2025, at 10:30am, in Parliament Gardens (on the north side of Victorian's Parliament House). Any who know Karl, often with his historical New Zealand flag, are welcome to join us. If you have a memory of an interaction with Karl, please feel free to share it. We are thankful for Karl's friendship and wisdom, and his desire for a truly free Australia and New Zealand. We offer our sincere condolences to Karl's family. His legacy will live on.