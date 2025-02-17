Brighteon Broadcast News, Feb 17, 2025 – Trump, Russia, China and AI wars

- Trump's Administration and Its Impact (0:10)

- Positive Changes and Future Prospects (5:45)

- Introduction of the Documentary and Song (8:38)

- AI and Decentralization (24:21)

- Interview with Maria Z and AI Technology (33:22)

- Concerns About AI and Government Control (46:41)

- Economic Sabotage and Government Reform (48:11)

- Future of AI and Government Reform (54:41)

- Conclusion and Final Thoughts (1:03:43)

- Decentralization and AI Weaponization (1:12:53)

- Decentralized Media and AI Tools (1:20:24)

- Nvidia's Digit Supercomputer and AI Applications (1:23:11)

- Concerns About AI and Transhumanism (1:26:35)

- The Race to AGI and Superintelligence (1:31:01)

- Open Source AI and Innovation (1:33:47)

- Gold and Silver Shortages (1:39:41)

- The Role of Gold in Economic Reset (2:02:26)

- The Comets of God: Science Meets Scripture (2:03:07)

- Trump's Geopolitical Strategy: Russia, China, and Europe (2:13:12)

- The Future of Global Trade and Peace (2:27:23)





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.





▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html

▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com





🔴 Brighteon.io: Brighteon.io/HealthRanger

🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gab: https://gab.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews

🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport

🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/p/naturalnews

🔴 Spreely: https://social.spreely.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Telegram: https://t.me/naturalnewsofficial

🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore/