Top super foods that ROT in your colon #carnivorediet (bowel cancer foundation trust)

Today I am talking about an article written in 2015 by the Bowel Cancer Foundation Trust in NZ.

These are the top ten foods rotting in your colon now, but there are many MORE!



NO, food is NOT supposed to ROT in your colon. It is supposed to be broken down in to fluid form so it can then be absorbed through the intestinal wall, (the wall is like a filter) we absorb all the vitamins, minerals etc. in to our lymphatic system, creating lymph fluid. What is not absorbed then moves on to the colon, and is passed out. If the food is too hard to digest, it won't be broken down before the colon, it will sit there rotting, until it is passed, having absorbed nothing. It creates a lot more work for the colon, and is like eating sand paper. It causes gastrointestinal problems. The difference between rotting in your colon, and fermenting foods. You can ferment foods like vegetables in a preservative like salt, to make sauerkraut, and kimchi for example. this makes them more digestible, but still edible. The fermenting also gets rid of toxins and starts the break down for you. When it is rotting in you colon, you cannot absorb the "good" and pass the waste, it doesn't stay there long enough for a start. so there is no point to eat these "foods".



Meat doesn't even make it to the colon.



Ten foods that rot in your colon- (Bowel Cancer Foundation Trust)

https://www.bowelcancerfoundation.org.nz/blog/10-foods-that-rot-in-your-colon





7 things rotting in your bowel now-

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QOBmOWmvgXw









