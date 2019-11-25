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Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has another health issue.
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5 views • November 25, 2019
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has another health issue. What does that mean for the 2020 election?
Link: https://news.yahoo.com/supreme-court-justice-ruth-bader-000806480.html
Here I will be discussing current political and financial stories along with a few "Cheap I Phone" vids that are my attempt at imparting some personal wisdom. I will be posting regularly at least 3 times a week. Tuesday, Thursday, & Saturday (if not more).
You can always follow me on twitter here: @KAvalron All new content I will tweet out a link.
I also write a blog focusing mostly on Anxiety issues. You can find that content here: https://thegenxpointofview.home.blog/
Other Links to my content:
Bitchute = https://www.bitchute.com/channel/02PC0kts0pNR/
Minds = https://www.minds.com/karacavalron
Thanks for coming by !
Link: https://news.yahoo.com/supreme-court-justice-ruth-bader-000806480.html
Here I will be discussing current political and financial stories along with a few "Cheap I Phone" vids that are my attempt at imparting some personal wisdom. I will be posting regularly at least 3 times a week. Tuesday, Thursday, & Saturday (if not more).
You can always follow me on twitter here: @KAvalron All new content I will tweet out a link.
I also write a blog focusing mostly on Anxiety issues. You can find that content here: https://thegenxpointofview.home.blog/
Other Links to my content:
Bitchute = https://www.bitchute.com/channel/02PC0kts0pNR/
Minds = https://www.minds.com/karacavalron
Thanks for coming by !
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