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Why Scientologists Were Harassed And Trashed In The Media For Decades
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63 views • January 27, 2022
Why Scientologists Were Harassed And Trashed In The Media For Decades.
While different and a bit odd in some areas they were good in some others. I believe they are one of the most, if not the most, intel infiltrated false flagged smeared institutions on the planet (and also the most overpriced).
While different and a bit odd in some areas they were good in some others. I believe they are one of the most, if not the most, intel infiltrated false flagged smeared institutions on the planet (and also the most overpriced).
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