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Professor Eric Laithwaite- The Circle of Magnetism (1968)
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83 views • January 22, 2021
Professor Eric Laithwaite (1921-1997) of Imperial College London demonstrates some of the most difficult concepts in electricity & magnetism.
This is one of a series of 16mm color films made for schools. They were all made in Eric Laithwaite's "Heavy Electrical Laboratory" in the Electrical Engineering Department at Imperial College London.
This is one of a series of 16mm color films made for schools. They were all made in Eric Laithwaite's "Heavy Electrical Laboratory" in the Electrical Engineering Department at Imperial College London.
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