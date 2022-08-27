FIGHTING THE CULTURE WAR WITH ALEX STEIN

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Jeffrey Prather, the Prather Point
August 25, 2022
Today on The Prather Point LIVE at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT on RUMBLE
Exclusive Interview with Alex Stein. You've seen him on Tucker Carlson and as a contributor to Blaze TV. Alex is a happy warrior leading the fight in the culture war. He confronts the liberal narrative with his own brand of incendiary humor. Don't miss this interview!
PLUS!
MY PIT DIVE: CIA, DEA & SPECOPS!
AFFIDAVIT IS ESPIONAGE!
WHISTLEBLOWERS WAR ON DOD JAB!
CDC TRANNYS KIDS!
3 WAYS TO ENGAGE. ENGAGE. ENGAGE.
➡ 1. Follow Jeffrey’s FREE NEWS FEED at JeffreyPrather.Locals.com. The latest articles, video and news you won’t find anywhere else.
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