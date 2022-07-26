The Passing of a Gadol - Rav Chaim Kanievsky זצ״ל (Rabbi Dovid Gottleib)

Posted 21March2022 Ohr Somayach:

Imagine discovering at the earliest age a passion for an endeavor, for which you have an abundance of natural talent and skill. Add to that the head-start of growing up surrounded by the giants in your chosen field, who closely mentor your progress. For decades, thousands flock to your home seeking sagely advice, and you produce dozens of scholarly volumes on the entire breadth and depth of your chosen field.





Add to that a single-minded focus and unwavering devotion to your area of expertise – day after day, year after year – for 94 years.

That was the life of Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky – the undisputed Prince of Torah (Sar HaTorah) – who was buried in the central Israel city of Bnei Brak, as nearly one million people converged to pay last respects.

https://aish.com/prince-of-torah-the-life-of-rabbi-chaim-kanievsky/

