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WW3 is the psychopath west gaslighting the Russian invasion of Ukraine
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145 views • March 02, 2022
WW3 is the psychopath west gaslighting the Russian invasion of Ukraine
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XWrZsv6-QB8 - Feb 28, 2022 - Michael Idarecis
We have already entered WW3 as the west gaslights the world about the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Below is a video of John McCain being interviewed by CNN and how McCain says that Russia is a Gas Station economy. If they are a gas station economy and the west tries to put that gas station out of business then you are stumbling into WW3 and you don't even know it. Protecting Russia's gas industry is a national security issue and when the US Coup D'état of Ukraine didn't fully work because of the Crimean referendum then you can easily see the escalation. The west has been kicking Russia since 2014 for being a successful gas supplier and the ignorance of Ukrainian people being deceived by their corrupt US backed government has made their bed and need to be left to work out their sins with Russia.
Sen John McCain: Russia is a Gas Station https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r5LyDd4vQPk&;t=0s - CNN
This Content is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video.
WW3 is the psychopath west gaslighting the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Feb 28 2022
WW3, psychopath, gaslighting, invasion of Ukraine, Feb 28 2022
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XWrZsv6-QB8 - Feb 28, 2022 - Michael Idarecis
We have already entered WW3 as the west gaslights the world about the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Below is a video of John McCain being interviewed by CNN and how McCain says that Russia is a Gas Station economy. If they are a gas station economy and the west tries to put that gas station out of business then you are stumbling into WW3 and you don't even know it. Protecting Russia's gas industry is a national security issue and when the US Coup D'état of Ukraine didn't fully work because of the Crimean referendum then you can easily see the escalation. The west has been kicking Russia since 2014 for being a successful gas supplier and the ignorance of Ukrainian people being deceived by their corrupt US backed government has made their bed and need to be left to work out their sins with Russia.
Sen John McCain: Russia is a Gas Station https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r5LyDd4vQPk&;t=0s - CNN
This Content is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video.
WW3 is the psychopath west gaslighting the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Feb 28 2022
WW3, psychopath, gaslighting, invasion of Ukraine, Feb 28 2022
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