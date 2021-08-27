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Biden Gave Taliban ‘Kill List’ of Americans and Allies
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170 views • August 27, 2021
Today on TruNews, Rick Wiles shares with the audience his concern that America has gone too far in their pursuit of sin. The team examines the deception of the current Biden administration in the Afghanistan debacle, as Americans are left behind on Taliban kill lists. Matt Skow joins the Godcast to give an update on the upcoming documentary The Greatest Reset.
In our final segment, Edward Szall speaks with Garrett Ziegler, founder of Marco Polo, who talks about his time in the Trump administration, and the challenge of living for Christ in the Nation’s capital.
Rick Wiles, Edward Szall, Raymond Burkhart, Kerry Kinsey. Airdate (8/27/21)
In our final segment, Edward Szall speaks with Garrett Ziegler, founder of Marco Polo, who talks about his time in the Trump administration, and the challenge of living for Christ in the Nation’s capital.
Rick Wiles, Edward Szall, Raymond Burkhart, Kerry Kinsey. Airdate (8/27/21)
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