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How the World Economic Forum Controls the world
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190 views • March 12, 2022
America Uncovered, March 2, 2022
The World Economic Forum is an NGO with a lot of influence. Among the alumni of its Young Global Leaders program are leaders in tech, government, business, advocacy and other fields. Whether you agree with the goals and values of the WEF or not, is the power it has over governments, business and society at large a good thing? In this episode of America Uncovered, we look at some of the things WEF founder Klaus Schwab has said, how the WEF has handled critical questions in the past, and how Klaus Schwab talks about the "loyalty" of the Canadian constituency.
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The World Economic Forum is an NGO with a lot of influence. Among the alumni of its Young Global Leaders program are leaders in tech, government, business, advocacy and other fields. Whether you agree with the goals and values of the WEF or not, is the power it has over governments, business and society at large a good thing? In this episode of America Uncovered, we look at some of the things WEF founder Klaus Schwab has said, how the WEF has handled critical questions in the past, and how Klaus Schwab talks about the "loyalty" of the Canadian constituency.
SOCIAL:
Facebook...► https://www.facebook.com/usuncovered/
Instagram..► https://instagram.com/americauncovered
Twitter........► https://twitter.com/USUncovered
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