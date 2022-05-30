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THIS IS WHY YOUR PRAYERS MAY NOT BE WORKING!
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60 views • May 30, 2022
The "REEL TRUTH" about James 4:3. This is helpful direction for anyone who is struggling in their prayer life. There is likely a clear reason why we're not receiving what we're asking for, and this helps to explain why.
Check out some powerful videos on my channel, A Voice in the Desert: https://bit.ly/Voice-in-the-Desert
Check out some powerful videos on my channel, A Voice in the Desert: https://bit.ly/Voice-in-the-Desert
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