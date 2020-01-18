Sabbath inspirations: relaxing instrumental harp Christian music

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The Sabbath commandment like all other nine commandments must be kept. If we don't, we sin for sin is the transgression of the law of God and sin leads to death unless it is repented of (1 John 3:4; Romans 6:23).



In the New Testament, we see that Christ kept the 7th day Sabbath (Matthew 5:17; Luke 4:16), so did Paul and the apostles following Christ’s resurrection and ascension to heaven (Acts 13:14; Acts 13:27; Acts 13:42-44; Acts 15:21; Acts 16:13; Acts 17:2 and Acts 18:4), so must we (Romans 2:13; Hebrews 4:4-9; Revelation 14:12 and Revelation 22:14).



Hebrews 4:9 says, There remaineth therefore a rest to the people of God. According to Strong’s Concordance #4520, rest in Greek, the language in which the New Testament was written in, is Sabbatismos. So the Sabbath still remains for the people of the Most High!



The Sabbath commandment in Exodus 20:8-11 points to Jesus Christ as the Creator and satan hates that. That's why he used the Vatican to change the 7th day Sabbath to the first day of the week. Christ, Who doesn't change, never commanded a change to the Sabbath commandment or any of His commandments because He doesn't change (Hebrews 13:8).



Isaiah 58:13 says that God calls the Sabbath “My holy day”. Isaiah 66:23 shows that God’s saints will be worshipping God every Sabbath.





Revelation 14:12 – Here’s the patience of the saints, here are they that keep the commandments of God and the faith of Jesus. This includes the Sabbath commandment.



For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and prophecy, please visit www.theseventhdayremnantchurch.org; www.remnantofgod.org, www.john1429.org along with SDRMinistries.org and NicholasPoGM’s YouTube channels.