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Waukesha - the Mother of Abominations and the Blood of Martyrs [23.11.2021]
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10 views • November 24, 2021
In this episode we will take a look at the event in Waukesha, WI where a man drove his SUV into a Christmas Parade killing at least 5 and injuring many more. In doing so we will discover the hidden Satanic symbolism found in this event and how it is connected to other recent Satanic ritual events which are meant to bring about the setting free or releasing of the King of the bottomless pit!
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5,503 Views nov 23, 2021
KijaniAmariAK
45.8K subscribers
https://youtu.be/BJYx5CipTfk
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3zyFKfxCkzbM4x8M455hhg
Purchase your subscription to: www.Apokalypsis321.com
5,503 Views nov 23, 2021
KijaniAmariAK
45.8K subscribers
https://youtu.be/BJYx5CipTfk
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3zyFKfxCkzbM4x8M455hhg
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