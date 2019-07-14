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Wiring the Fracking repair Droid knee joints
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149 views • July 14, 2019
Wiring up of the knee joints of the Fracking Repair Droid. This is a futuristic repair machine deployed to fix the subterranean cracking damage done by 20th and 21st century hydraulic fracking.
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