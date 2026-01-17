BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Clay Pelletizer Test Run | Efficient Clay Granule Making Machine in Action
richipelletizerS
richipelletizerS
2 followers
0
20 views • 24 hours ago

This video shows a real test run of our clay pelletizer machine, designed for stable and continuous clay granule production. The equipment delivers uniform pellet size, smooth operation, and reliable output, making it suitable for industrial clay processing applications.

Watch the full test to see pellet quality, machine performance, and on-site operation details. Ideal for customers looking for an efficient and durable clay pellet making solution.


🌐 Website: https://richipelletizer.com/ring-die-pellet-machine/

📧 Email: [email protected]

📞 Tel/WhatsApp/Wechat: +86 15238494867

