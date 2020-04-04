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'Certified READY for Sacrifice'
Kathleen Kasper
Kathleen Kasper
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7 views • April 04, 2020
We are living in EXTRAORDINARY days!
What is God doing in the midst of what seems to be nothing but chaos? We will know at some point.

God's people had been living in Egypt for 400 years. During that time they became an enslaved people and heavy burdens were placed on them. God heard their cries for relief and sent Moses to bring them out of their bondage.

In Exodus 12, God gave Moses and Aaron instructions how to prepare for the final and most deadly plague He would pour out upon Egypt. A year old male lamb or goat was to be chosen from out of the flocks. It could have NO BLEMISHES on it! It had to be flawless.

The same was true of Jesus. In order for Jesus to be 'the Lamb of God who takes away the sin of the world,' he had to be flawless. He could have no spot or blemish. Was he?

In Matthew 22, Jesus is 'tested' by the Pharisees, the Sadducees, and a lawyer. They marveled at the answers he gave to their questions. Ultimately, they stopped asking him questions. He had passed their test. Though these men were not aware of what they had done by questioning Jesus as they did, they had inspected Jesus for 'blemishes' and found NONE! Jesus had been stamped 'Certified READY for Sacrifice' by them. He was ready for the cross.
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