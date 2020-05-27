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Fitton, Solomon weigh in on newly declassified Flynn transcripts
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26 views • May 27, 2020
Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton and FOX Business contributor John Solomon discuss outgoing Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell declassifying some Russia probe documents as John Ratcliffe was sworn in as director of national intelligence.
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