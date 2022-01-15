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No, Conservatives! The SCOTUS Decision On Shots Was Not A Win!
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304 views • January 15, 2022
Thursday's opinion put out by the united States supreme Court was hailed by many conservatives, Christians and constitutionalists as a victory. Nothing could be further from the truth. If anything, the court's ruling validated that the executive branch can write law, which is a clear violation of Article I, Section 1 of the Constitution they took an oath to uphold. While it lets employers with more than 100 employees off the hook... for now, at least, the reality is that this pretended legislation they call "administrative law," which the Constitution knows nothing about, continues to oppress those who work in healthcare in another clear violation of our laws that requires equal protection under the law. We'll get into this plus how hundreds of thousands, if not millions, in other countries are breaking out in protest against the medical tyranny based on the lie that is SARS-CoV-2.
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/no-conservatives-the-scotus-decision-on-shots-was-not-a-win-video/
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