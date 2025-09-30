THEY'RE NOT REALLY JEWS | 9-30-2025

Show #2506





What is Your Price? James OKeefe: https://www.facebook.com/reel/1355385532861488

Stay Awake America: https://www.stayawakeamerica.com/

YouTube has to pay Trump: https://lite.cnn.com/2025/09/29/business/youtube-settle-trump-lawsuit

Demonic Bad Bunny will be at Super Bowl Halftime show: https://x.com/JOKAQARMY1/status/1972835244261904485

Sick woman 'pastor' wants son to go to drag: https://www.facebook.com/reel/1510856923430372

Birthright citizenship marks unborn children as protected, which helps the prolife movement: https://www.facebook.com/reel/609140005178208

Liberty Action Network Bible Study: https://thelibertyactionnetwork.com/event/ekklesia-bible-study-3/

Gold and Silver prices: https://www.kitco.com/

Federal Reserve: https://www.google.com/search?q=is+the+federal+reserve+a+government+agency

Khazarian Jews: https://www.google.com/search?q=khazarian+jews

Is Benjamin Netanyahu a bloodline Jew: https://www.google.com/search?q=is+benjamin+netanyahu+a+bloodline+jew

Ashkenazi Jewish: https://www.google.com/search?q=Ashkenazi+jew

Kabbalah: https://www.google.com/search?q=Kabbalah

Romans 2:28-29: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=romans%202%3A28-29&version=KJV





Dave Daubenmire, a veteran 35 year high school football coach, was spurred to action when attacked and eventually sued by the ACLU in the late 1990’s for mixing prayer with his coaching. As a result of the experience, Coach heard the call to move out of coaching a high school team, to the job of coaching God’s team. PASS THE SALT was formed to encourage the Body of Christ to step into the cultural war. “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood…” PASS THE SALT is convinced that God has given the Body a window of opportunity to take our culture back.





