Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Spirit cooking artist/witch Marina Abramović referred to Donald Trump as 'the magician'
116 views
channel image
Trump: the son of perdition
Published 20 hours ago |

Marina Abramović is a Serbian conceptual and performance artist, witch, occultist, philanthropist, writer, and filmmaker. Her work explores body art, endurance art, and feminist art, the relationship between the performer and audience, the limits of the body, and the possibilities of the mind. — Wikipedia


Spirit cooking artist/witch Marina Abramović referred to Donald Trump as "the magician who is waking us up."


Source 1: https://youtu.be/5PiQD0v_Mt8

#TheFutureIsFluid #RubinMuseum Mona Polacca + Marina Abramović: Rites and Rituals; Published by RubinMuseum; YouTube; Date published: December 20, 2018; Date of website access: December 29, 2020.


Source 2: https://youtu.be/3EsJLNGVJ7E

MARINA ABRAMOVIC SPIRIT COOKING; Published by Radioartemobile; YouTube; Date published: March 10, 2009; Date of website access: December 29, 2020.


(Thumbnail) — Source 3: https://tr.pinterest.com/pin/846324954948558916/

The Red List; Marina Abramovic by Martin Schoeller, 2009; Posted on Pinterest; Saved by Nevin Çolak; Date posted: 2009; Date of website access: December 29, 2020.

Keywords
donald trumpshamannew world ordersatanismspirit cookingwitchcraftnew agewitchblack magicmarina abramovicwiccaoccultistsatan worshipperthe magician

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket