Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Mystery at the Sandy Hook School Massacre
39 views
channel image
You Silenced Me
Published a day ago |

Family and friends of the murder children,teachers and school principal. Were not allowed to see the bodies at the school or at their funerals. Authorities have not released surveillance video or pictures of the incident to any of the families. And apparently there are no eyewitness (except for a six year old girl) who seen the face of the killer. And she was told never to speak about the incident to anyone.

Keywords
trumpfake newsfbideep stateciadojmainstream mediaschool shootingdodmysterysave americasandy hook shooting

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket