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Live Q&A- Businesses Threaten Tax Strike; Move On China Modeled After WWII Charter
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30 views • June 15, 2021
Dozens of businesses in Baltimore are threatening to stop paying local taxes in response to what they say is a decline into lawlessness. And in other news, the US and UK governments have signed a new charter on China, modeled after a similar agreement around WWII focused on stopping tyranny from Germany. In this live Q&A with Crossroads host Joshua Philipp we’ll discuss these stories and others, and answer questions from the audience.
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