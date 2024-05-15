GAMESTOPPED 🎮 📉 CANCELCLOCO

Ian Carroll - . @slave_2_liberty I got you homie- Here’s an explanation of the actual market wide criminal conspiracy that GameStop exposed and how and why short sellers could actually blow up the entire global economy. Cameos by @blockbuster and @ToysRUs No exaggeration.
Source: https://twitter.com/Cancelcloco/status/1790524969623175629
Thumbnail: https://gaming.ebaumsworld.com/pictures/23-gme-wsb-memes-you-can-take-to-the-moon/86569075/
