GAMESTOPPED 🎮 📉 CANCELCLOCO

Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Ian Carroll - . @slave_2_liberty I got you homie- Here’s an explanation of the actual market wide criminal conspiracy that GameStop exposed and how and why short sellers could actually blow up the entire global economy. Cameos by @blockbuster and @ToysRUs No exaggeration.


Source: https://twitter.com/Cancelcloco/status/1790524969623175629


Thumbnail: https://gaming.ebaumsworld.com/pictures/23-gme-wsb-memes-you-can-take-to-the-moon/86569075/

