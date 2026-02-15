US Congress completely controlled by Israel - MTG, Marjorie Taylor Greene

US Congress completely controlled by Israel – MTG

Former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said she introduced amendments to cut funding for foreign governments — including Israel — but only six members of Congress voted to strip funding from Israel.

💬 “I only had six members of Congress vote for my amendment to strip funding of Israel,” she stressed, exposing how much power Israel holds over US government.

💬 “They're completely controlled by AIPAC, they are totally in line to do whatever needs to be done for Israel, whatever Israel demands and whatever Israel requires in order for them to hold power or to run for higher office,” Greene stressed.

☠️ Only 6 out of 435 — about 1% of US representatives actually represent US citizens.

✅ 1% democracy. The rest is just AIPAC administration.

Adding:

Axios reports that Trump and Netanyahu agreed to continue to exert maximum pressure on Iran, including its oil sales to China, they also agreed that the ultimate goal for Iran is to not have the ability to possess nuclear weapons.

Trump told Netanyahu that he believes there is a chance to reach an agreement with Iran, Netanyahu told Trump that a good deal is impossible and that Tehran would not comply even if it signed an agreement

Witkoff and Kushner told Trump that history shows that a good deal with Iran is difficult, if not impossible, however they will continue the negotiations while maintaining a firm stance.