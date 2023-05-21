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By hook or by crook, with the financial Globalist Ponzi Scheme dead, the world will have World War 3! US Preparing for War(?) Hundreds of tactical vehicles and helicopters headed for Eastern Europe
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175 views • May 21, 2023
APS = Army Prepositioned Stocks program
ABCT = Armored Brigade Combat Team
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