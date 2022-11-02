Around 50% of Elite Athletes in the Big Ten Have Had Cardiac MRI and Have Myocarditis Without Symptoms

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https://gnews.org/articles/503769
Summary：10/31/2022 Dr Kirk: A recent study on elite athletes out of the Big Ten showed that when they looked at the cardiac MRI of the elite athletes, around 50% had myocarditis that wasn't known by symptoms, but was seen on cardiac MRI and that puts them at risk for sudden death.