Around 50% of Elite Athletes in the Big Ten Have Had Cardiac MRI and Have Myocarditis Without Symptoms

Summary：10/31/2022 Dr Kirk: A recent study on elite athletes out of the Big Ten showed that when they looked at the cardiac MRI of the elite athletes, around 50% had myocarditis that wasn't known by symptoms, but was seen on cardiac MRI and that puts them at risk for sudden death.
