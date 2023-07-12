Brighteon Broadcast News, July 12, 2023 - FAKE FAUCI: Top NIH directors were never officially appointed and are merely ACTORS who are IMPERSONATING federal officials

0:00 Mike self Identify intro JP

7:08 Fake Administration

27:10 Interview with JP Sears and Mikki Willis

50:50 Life Jacket





- Mike Adams self-identifies as comedian JP Sears

- Investigation reveals that Fauci and other NIH "officials" are merely ACTORS with no actual authority

- Top federal officials such as Mayorkas, Austin and others are also ACTORS who never took oaths of office

- Joe Biden is a FAKE "president" who was never elected by the American people

- It's all a Truman Show theater of the absurd, ruling through fakery and fraud

- Full in-studio interview with JP Sears and Mikki Willis of the Plandemic series

- JP Sears and Mikki Willis force Mike Adams to embrace "the science"





