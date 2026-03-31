"Pimp My Terrorist" tour continues in the UK.

Adding:

UN Undersecretary General for Humanitarian Affairs Tom Fletcher addresses the Security Council from Beirut with a stark warning:

How should the international community prepare "for a new addition to the list of occupied territories?"

Fletcher warned that Israel could soon occupy a large section of southern Lebanon, raised alarm over a potential "fresh round of internal targeting and political strife," and declared Lebanon was "once again at breaking point."

"We have often said that we cannot let Lebanon fail. But now is a real test of that promise."