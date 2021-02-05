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[Mar 20, 2018] SEED Vlog 3 - Judging the SEED Art Contest
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30 views • February 05, 2021
For about a month, artists from all over the world came together to compete in our first SEED Art Contest. They were all given 10 pre-selected scenes from the first four SEED scripts to use as their inspiration.They could pick as many scenes as they wished. The deadline was Sunday, March 18th. Now it's time for the judges, Rick Hummer, Michael Saltar and myself to decide who the winners for each scene category are.
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geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science
bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology
If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.
Support donations can be made here:
https://robschannel.com/support
https://babylonrisingbooks.com
https://seedtheseries.com
geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science
bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology
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