© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Is AI intelligent or just a brilliant mimic? The Turing Test is a flawed benchmark, mistaking clever imitation for true understanding. True intelligence involves consciousness, creativity, and a soul—things a machine can never possess. Don't be fooled by the oracle.
#AI #TuringTest #Consciousness #TechEthics #ArtificialIntelligence #Philosophy
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport