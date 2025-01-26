The Cartel Will Crush Special Forces - This Is Worse Than You Think

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Explore the shocking realities of a hypothetical clash between the ruthless power of cartel organizations and the elite Delta Force. In this deep dive, we analyze why the cartel’s tactics, networks, and overwhelming influence might hold an unexpected edge against one of the most skilled Special Operations units in the world. Is modern warfare prepared for such unconventional threats?