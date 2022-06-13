Gotcha Predators: Ep 5 Pred Brings 4Yr old son with him (Temecula) [16.12.2019]

ATTENTION!: brighteon.com is STILL CENCORING ME!...

IF YOU wanna see ALL the videos I share, you have to go to my Bitchute channel -> https://www.bitchute.com/channel/osboel/ <- after brighteon's last 'update' some weeks ago, I can not anymore upload everything as I could before, maybe 3 out of 10 videos goes through and are being 'accepted' (another PSYOP, so much for brighteons 'Freedom Of Speech) - I send an email to their support (you can see and read it here https://t.me/KimOsboel/1422 and screenshot here https://t.me/KimOsboel/1423) but I never got an answer... - Thinks are 'connected' and There is NO such thing as a 'Coincidence'!

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Note: A Sick Satanic Sexual Derailed Drug Consuming LGBTQIA+ Pedophile Predator Psychopath Exposed!

More to come and NOTHING here on Bitchute from Gotcha Predators :(

https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=gotcha%20predators&kind=channel





Temecula, California

https://www.nbcsandiego.com/news/local/gotcha-predators-help-bring-charges-against-barstow-high-pe-teacher/2251895/

https://www.nbcsandiego.com/news/local/barstow-pe-teacher-arrested-in-gotcha-predators-video/2251961/

https://gpsocalresponse.wixsite.com/gotchapredators





67,550 views Dec 16, 2019

Gotcha Pred

22.1K subscribers

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Source:

Luciferian Pedophiles: The Monsters That Walk Among Us Part 1: Pizzagate [11.06.2022]

https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZJ7Xe6FmMCmR/





Luciferian Pedophiles: The Monsters That Walk Among Us Part 2: Hollywood & Disney![11.06.2022]

https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZJ7Xe6FmMCmR/



