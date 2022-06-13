Gotcha Predators: Ep 5 Pred Brings 4Yr old son with him (Temecula) [16.12.2019]

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ATTENTION!: brighteon.com is STILL CENCORING ME!...
IF YOU wanna see ALL the videos I share, you have to go to my Bitchute channel -> https://www.bitchute.com/channel/osboel/ <- after brighteon's last 'update' some weeks ago, I can not anymore upload everything as I could before, maybe 3 out of 10 videos goes through and are being 'accepted' (another PSYOP, so much for brighteons 'Freedom Of Speech) - I send an email to their support (you can see and read it here https://t.me/KimOsboel/1422 and screenshot here https://t.me/KimOsboel/1423) but I never got an answer... - Thinks are 'connected' and There is NO such thing as a 'Coincidence'!
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Note: A Sick Satanic Sexual Derailed Drug Consuming LGBTQIA+ Pedophile Predator Psychopath Exposed!
More to come and NOTHING here on Bitchute from Gotcha Predators :(
https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=gotcha%20predators&kind=channel
Temecula, California
https://www.nbcsandiego.com/news/local/gotcha-predators-help-bring-charges-against-barstow-high-pe-teacher/2251895/
https://www.nbcsandiego.com/news/local/barstow-pe-teacher-arrested-in-gotcha-predators-video/2251961/
https://gpsocalresponse.wixsite.com/gotchapredators
67,550 views Dec 16, 2019
Gotcha Pred
22.1K subscribers
https://www.youtube.com/c/GotchaPred
https://www.youtube.com/c/GotchaPred/videos
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https://www.youtube.com/c/GotchaPred/community
Mail: [email protected]
https://www.facebook.com/GotchaPred/
https://www.facebook.com/GotchaPredatorsGP/
https://twitter.com/gotchawildomar
Source:
Luciferian Pedophiles: The Monsters That Walk Among Us Part 1: Pizzagate [11.06.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZJ7Xe6FmMCmR/
Luciferian Pedophiles: The Monsters That Walk Among Us Part 2: Hollywood & Disney![11.06.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZJ7Xe6FmMCmR/