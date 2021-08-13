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Did You See It? California Meteor Shower August 9, 2021
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160 views • August 13, 2021
Look for two big events on August 11, 2021: The FEMA Emergency Alert System Test and the Perseid Meteor Shower.
Is this the first meteor? Photographed over Southern California on August 9, 2021 at 7:40 p.m.
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Is this the first meteor? Photographed over Southern California on August 9, 2021 at 7:40 p.m.
Follow me on Social Media:
Website: https://juliettefoxcroft.weebly.com
Blog: www.juliettefoxcroft.blogspot.com
Gab: https://gab.com/juliettefoxcroft
Parler: https://parler.com/#/user/juliettefox...
USA.Life: https://usa.life/juliettefoxcroft
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/people/Julie...
Twitter: www.twitter.com/jfoxcroftauthor
Podcasts on Castbox, Stitcher, Spotify, and Apple.
Videos on YouTube, Brand New Tube, BitChute, and Rumble.
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