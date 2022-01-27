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Strange 'Coincidences' Going on With All This Monkey Business! [26.01.2022]
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151 views • January 27, 2022
Note: There is NO such thing as a 'Coincidence'!
'You will notice the more awake you are, the less patience you have for opinions because you are operating on a different spiritual maturity.' - Tamara
6,249 Views jan 26, 2022
A Call For An UPRISING - 73.4K subscribers
https://youtu.be/5WXXXaEGdiE
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTXm5VYuRWANI4qFkElOu1A
'You will notice the more awake you are, the less patience you have for opinions because you are operating on a different spiritual maturity.' - Tamara
6,249 Views jan 26, 2022
A Call For An UPRISING - 73.4K subscribers
https://youtu.be/5WXXXaEGdiE
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTXm5VYuRWANI4qFkElOu1A
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