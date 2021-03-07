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Frank Zappa 1971 - perfectly sums up 2020 [04.11.2020]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
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190 views • March 07, 2021
Sarcasim alert.
If you dont understand it...
sorry.

Your opinion is a basic human right.
Interpret at your own risk.
Maga is not welcome.

Like Zappa? Me too!
What does Zappa mean to you?
Sound off in the comments.

Just stay civil.

https://twitter.com/AaronJFritsch

Zappa Predicts 2020
535,664 views • Nov 4, 2020
AF-AF Tech - 1.22K subscribers
https://youtu.be/tbSpr_JaKD8

---
Frank Vincent Zappa[nb 1] (December 21, 1940 – December 4, 1993) was an American singer-songwriter, innovative rock guitarist, multi-instrumentalist, composer, film-maker, and bandleader.

His work is characterized by nonconformity, free-form improvisation, sound experiments, musical virtuosity, and satire of American culture.

In a career spanning more than 30 years, Zappa composed rock, pop, jazz, jazz fusion, orchestral and musique concrète works, and produced almost all of the 60-plus albums that he released with his band the Mothers of Invention and as a solo artist.

Zappa also directed feature-length films and music videos, and designed album covers.
He is considered one of the most innovative and stylistically diverse rock musicians of his era.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Frank_Zappa
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