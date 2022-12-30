Alex Jones Full Show 12/29/22 Stop The NWO Death Cult Before It’s Too Late

https://www.infowarsstore.com/ Alex Jones breaks down how a global prison planet has been prepared for decades, including the '15-minute city' initiative. Also, Alex Jones presents video footage from an interview with the Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, where he admits that an agreement was made with Pfizer to use the Israeli people as test subjects for their new COVID vaccine. In breaking news, U.S. Virgin Islands Attorney General Denise George filed a lawsuit on Tuesday accusing banking giant JPMorgan Chase of covering up child sex crimes committed by the disgraced and deceased billionaire Jeffrey Epstein. Maria Zeee hosts the final hour of the Alex Jones Show and lays out how the tyrannical governments of Australia and New Zealand have reached new heights of Orwellian control.

