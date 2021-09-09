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Who Is a “Natural Born Citizen”? The Question of Birthright Citizenship | Beyond the Cover
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53 views • September 09, 2021
In Episode #10 of Beyond the Cover, Gary Benoit interviews Steve Byas about his feature article “Who Is a ‘Natural Born Citizen’? The Question of Birthright Citizenship” in the September 6, 2021 issue of The New American. Though questions about natural-born and birthright citizenship may sound arcane and academic, they are hugely important. For example, the U.S. Constitution says that only a natural-born citizen may serve as president. Is Kamala Harris a natural-born citizen? Steve Byas, an accomplished historian, is a professor at Randall University in Oklahoma where he teaches history and government.
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To order the September 6 issue of The New American, click here: https://shopjbs.org/product/tna3717/
To subscribe to The New American, click here: https://thenewamerican.com/subscribe/
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